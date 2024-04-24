WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CBSA seized cash and weapons at Ambassador Bridge earlier this month

    Trucks are lined up on the Ambassador Bridge which spans the Detroit River between Windsor and Detroit, Michigan, is shown from Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Trucks are lined up on the Ambassador Bridge which spans the Detroit River between Windsor and Detroit, Michigan, is shown from Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
    A pair of U.S. travellers trying to enter Canada at the Ambassador Bridge were refused entry and handed a fine.

    On April16, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized a handgun, stun gun, pepper spray and nearly $12,000 cash in USD.

    The people now face a penalty of $2,800. 

