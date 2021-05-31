WINDSOR, ONT. -- The tradition of Carrousel of the Nations is continuing in 2021 with the second installment of ‘Carrousel at Home.’

The online version of carrousel will be held the weekends of June 18-20 and June 25-27.

More than 20 ethnic ‘villages’ will be represented.

Unique cultural demonstrations, performances and presentations will be shared virtually and food will be offered at select villages by takeout.

New this year are 12 carrousel youth ambassadors who will be chosen to champion to spirit of Carrousel of the Nations.