WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a traffic stop on Highway 401 led to the seizure of a large quantity of illicit cannabis disguised in packaging that looks like candy or beverages.

Members of the Essex County OPP Traffic Management Unit (TMU) stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 westbound for speeding on Thursday around 6 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was in contravention of a condition of a previous release order and was subsequently arrested. Police say further investigation located a large quantity of illicit Cannabis and the passenger was also arrested.

"The illegal transportation, distribution and sale of illicit cannabis products by criminal entities continues to remain prevalent in our communities,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP. “The illicit manufacturing and packaging of cannabis infused products disguised to resemble what children may regard as candy or beverages is even more concerning as the dangers it presents to everyone, particularly our youth.”

Miller said the OPP and Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) are committed to identifying and disrupting this criminal activity as illustrated by this seizure on Highway 401 in Essex County.

He adds criminal entities remain relentless in an effort to circumvent the strict legal requirements that remain in place regarding the sale of Cannabis products.

“I urge the public to immediately report all suspicious activity, directly to the OPP or through Crime Stoppers and work with us to help keep our communities safe and secure," said Miller.

David Rodrigues, 33, of Brampton has been charged with:

Fail to comply with Recognizance- Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis- CC

Possession of illicit cannabis - Cannabis Act (CA)

Possession for the purpose of distributing - CA

Kingsley Mariott, 37, of Brampton has been charged with:

Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis- CC

Possession of illicit cannabis - CA

Possession for the purpose of distributing - CA

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Windsor Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.