Carrousel of the Nations returns to traditional in-person format

Carrousel of the Nations is returning to its traditional format as an in-person festival this June.

In 2020 and 2021, the popular Windsor-Essex event was presented online as Carrousel@Home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Carrousel of the Nations has long been a mainstay of the region’s summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex,” said Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) executive director Fred Francis. “We are excited for the festival to return to an in-person format so that our community can immerse themselves in the culture and traditions that make our community unique.”

The only ethnic and multicultural festival in the region, Carrousel provides residents and visitors with exposure to a wide array of cultures and traditions which they may otherwise never experience.

This year’s theme is ‘Discover Carrousel’.

“An invitation to join the millions of visitors who have enjoyed world-class performance groups, cultural displays, traditional music and the best part - iconic festival food,” said co-chair and Multicultural Council president Allison Johnson. “The traditions and celebrations that we have come to love and anticipate will be on full display for those who are ready to discover the world without leaving the region.”

The event is a coordinated event between the Multicultural Council and individual ethnic communities, with support from sponsoring partners Government of Canada, LIUNA625, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, WFCU Credit Union, the Municipality of Leamington and Sirved.

Carrousel is set to take place June 17-19 and June 24 – 27.