WINDSOR – Windsor fire officials say careless smoking caused an apartment fire on Louis Avenue that left one person dead.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 500 block of Louis Avenue around 6 p.m. for a fire in a four unit building.

One person was pulled from the fire, but later died as a result of their injuries.

Damage is estimated at $55,000.

Fire officials say it was accidental.

This is the fifth fire related death so far in Windsor for 2019 and the second in less than a week.

Police say a man died in an ‘intentionally set’ fire in an apartment on Ouellette Avenue on Oct. 24.

On Sunday, fire crews were also battling a major fire at a 107-year-old church in Walkerville.

A potluck lunch was underway at the church when the fire broke out.

No one was injured in the fire.