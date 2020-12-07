Advertisement
Careless disposal of smoking materials blamed for house fire on California Avenue
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 7:36AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 7, 2020 8:58AM EST
Firefighter responded to the house fire on California Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say a house fire near the University of Windsor was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials on the front porch.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the 330 block of California Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
Three people were displaced, but there were no injuries.