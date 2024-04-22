Cardosa seeking role of Unifor 444 secretary treasurer

On the heels of Dave Cassidy announcing his retirement from Unifor Loccal 444, 1st Vice President Manny Cardosa has announced his intention to seek the role of secretary treasurer.

In a post on social media, Cardosa said "I will relinquish my position as 1st Vice President and will be submitting my name for the position of Secretary Treasurer of Unifor Local 444. I believe this to be the natural progression in the tradition of our Local and where I wish to assume the fiduciary responsibility to our members while serving as first hand support to our President."

Cardosa started off by sending his heart-felt congratulations to Cassidy and his family on his retirement.

"Dave has definitely left his mark not only on our local, our members and our community, but on the national union as well. He has been a force to be reckoned with and will be missed. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his story," said Cardosa.