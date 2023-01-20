Cardiologist recruitment to begin 'right away' at Windsor Regional Hospital

Even though a second cardiac catheterization table won’t be operational until fall 2024, officials say they will start hiring process now.

WRH Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says the physicians needed for a cath lab are “extremely sought after” so they will begin recruitment “right away”.

“You have to get the word out now so that interventional cardiologists who are in their training currently will keep Windsor in mind for when they're about to graduate in 12 months or 24 months,” said Saad.

He told CTV News they hope to hire “at least one” more cardiologist to share the workload with the three others currently on staff.

Saad says one the workload “is quite onerous” because one of the three doctors are on-call 24 hours a day, seven days week. And, the table runs 24 hours a day on scheduled procedures.

Even though the second table was only just announced and won’t be operational for at least 12 to 18 months, they can’t wait until then to recruit new doctors.

“These jobs are picked up very quickly. People, when they enter their training usually have a promise of a job somewhere,” said Saad. “We would love to be able to say we have a second Cath Lab. This is when it's going to be operational. I know you're just starting your fellowship now. But when you graduate, this is the place to work.”