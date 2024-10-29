WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Car slams into house in Ruthven, one person charged

    One person has been charged after a vehicle struck a house on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road in Ruthven. Oct. 28, 2024. (Source: OPP) One person has been charged after a vehicle struck a house on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road in Ruthven. Oct. 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A woman from Kawartha Lakes has been charged after a vehicle struck a house in Kingsville.

    Just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded for a crash on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road in Ruthven.

    According to police, the driver was the only person in the car and was not hurt and nobody in the home was hurt.

    A 25 year old was charged with careless driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery

    A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News