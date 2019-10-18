WINDSOR -- It is the final weekend of the federal election campaign and many candidates across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will spend the final few hours looking to scoop up support.

The three New Democrats in Windsor-Essex held a news conference Friday morning focusing on the environment.

Their proposals include creating a Great Lakes minister, a national freshwater strategy, and initiatives to mitigate flooding in the region.

“New Democrats successfully secured a ban removing micro-beads and micro-plastics from waterways and we regulated invasive Carp to protect native species in the Great Lakes. Now we’re going a step further and calling for a Minister of State for Great Lakes,” said Windsor West candidate Brian Masse.

The NDP is also calling for a national fresh water strategy to establish national standards for drinking water and guarantee international agreements protect Canadian water.

“We need to do more to ensure that we protect and sustain this precious resource," said Essex candidate Tracey Ramsey. "The health of fresh water is very important to our region’s tourism, environmental sustainability, and safety."

The NDP has also committed to expanding federal funding by $2.5 billion to help communities respond to disasters and adapt infrastructure to withstand floods and other extreme weather.

"People in Windsor, Tecumseh, and Essex County have had their homes damaged several times by flooding and some had home insurance coverage cancelled because of it,” said Windsor Tecumseh candidate Cheryl Hardcastle. "We have a real plan to address the climate crisis while supporting people.”

The Liberal candidates in Windsor-Essex also held a news conference Friday afternoon.

"The tide we feel, is shifting, we're feeling that positive response at the door," said Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello, who was flanked by Irek Kusmierczyk and Audrey Festeryga.

.@SandraPupatello is flanked by @Irek_K and @AudreyFesteryga to explain what the Liberals plan to do to help families get ahead @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/JdqaJ1Hdfl — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) October 18, 2019

They promoted the party's promises to boost the Canada Child Benefit, provide more grants for students and give them longer to pay off debt without interest.

Pupatello also touted the Liberals plan for seniors, which includes increasing old age security by 10 per cent.

"We don't want a strong opposition from Essex County. We want a strong government from Essex County," said Pupatello. "And we intend to bring our voices to Ottawa and bring that voice back. So people in Windsor and Essex County are going to feel like they've got someone in their corner, and we're their bunch."

Even the Conservative candidate in Windsor Tecumseh held a news conference Friday.

Leo Demarce invited the media to Elizabeth Kishkon Park Friday afternoon to say he was proud to represent the party.

Election Day is Oct. 21, 2019.