Caesars Windsor is re-booking some of the artists and acts that were casualties of the strike that forced the casino closure.

Popular rock band Blink 182 will take the stage Tuesday, September 18th. The band was originally set to play this coming weekend.

Canadian singer Johnny Reid’s performance has also been re-scheduled. He would have been on stage what turned out to be the first night of the strike.

Reid will now perform Saturday, September 15th, but without "Glass Tiger".

Buddy Guy will perform on Wednesday, October 3 while Terry Fator will hit the stage on Saturday, November 17 and Brian Wilson will play on Sunday, November 25.

Caesars Windsor says rescheduled dates for other acts such as Pitbull, Russell Peters and Lee Brice have yet to be determined.

No new talks are scheduled to end a strike by 2,100 striking workers. But casino management and members of Unifor local 444 will meet with a provincial mediator on Wednesday.

Union president Dave Cassidy hopes the mediator is able to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

About 2,100 workers have been on strike since April 6 and they’ve since voted down two separate tentative contracts with the casino.

Caesars Windsor has cancelled all hotel reservations and postponed shows through June 16.