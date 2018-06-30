

The city’s Canada Day parade will start right on time this year, organizers say.

Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, Maggie Durocher, says the heat requires them to start exactly at 11 a.m. Sunday so people aren't waiting long.

"We're usually very prompt, but we're going to be on the mark of 11 a.m. this year…with the heat. We'd really like to be out of it by 12:30 p.m."

The parade has changed routes this year.

The parade has been moved back downtown after running along Wyandotte Street the past few years.

Spectators should also note there is construction along Ouellette Avene and there are places where people cannot sit to view the parade.

Durocher says from Wyandotte to Elliott is not a viewing area for the parade.

It is also a non-performance area for the parade due to the construction.

"That is not a viewing area for the parade. No one will be allowed to sit in that area to watch the parade. So our bands will literally march through there. There will be no playing of music in that area," she said.

Durocher says the parade will start from the corner of Ouellette and Giles.

The parade will proceed north to Pitt Street, featuring local bands, floats, entertainers, and more.

Immediately after the Canada Day Parade, the community is encouraged to head to the Riverfront Festival Plaza for a piece of the 5,000 piece Canada Day cake.