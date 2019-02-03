

CTV Windsor





Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process say expert planner Jennifer Keesmaat will give expert evidence in their Windsor Mega-Hospital legal appeal.

The group says decisions by Windsor council to locate a proposed single-site acute care hospital on greenfield lands have been appealed to Ontario’s Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

It say Keesmaat, who also ran for mayor of Toronto and was a planner there, will be giving evidence as an independent expert witness supporting their case.

In a release, Keesmaat says that sprawling land use planning has implications and that directing growth to existing serviced areas prior to building new infrastructure is the foundation of the responsible use of land in the Provincial Policy Statement.

A case management conference is scheduled for March 20 in Windsor.