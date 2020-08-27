WINDSOR, ONT. -- Stigma-Enigma Maryvale has launched an initiative to raise money in support of frontline workers.

The campaign is called "Meals For Mental Health".

Each tip of a minimum of $5 at participating restaurants in Windsor-Essex during the week of Nov. 2-Nov. 8 will go towards supporting frontliners in the community.

The call is for area restaurants to get on board by contacting Stigma-Enigma.

So far a dozen eateries have joined the effort, including Vito`s Pizzeria, The Factory House, Cuboto Club, Pommegranate - among others.

Dr. Patrick Smith is leading the way with his team at Maryvale to further nurture awareness and assistance for those dealing with the hardships and challenges of mental health issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a way for us all to give back and by helping local restaurants you're also helping our frontline workers who are dealing with many challenges," said Smith.

Meals For Mental Health has a potential win-win effect -helping to raise much needed funds and getting locals supporting the hard hit restaurant industry.

For the participating area restaurants like Vito's Pizzeria, giving back to the community is vitally important, in addition to the hopeful recovery of the restaurant business during the pandemic.

"We have always been happy to help support the community and this is a great way to participate in that effort," said Michelle Maggio, co-owner of Vito's Pizzeria with her husband Vito Maggio.

"A lot of people are suffering in the world from this," said Vito Maggio. "If we can help we're going too - this is really, really important to me."