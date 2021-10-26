Caesars Windsor to welcome back concerts as capacity restrictions ease

Windsor, Ont. -

After sitting quiet for more than 18 months, the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor will once again be filled with music as concerts return to the venue.

As capacity restriction are eased for venues with vaccination requirements, Caesars announced the theatre will reopen starting Dec. 11 with REO Speedwagon and a line-up if future artists including The Tenors, Alice Cooper, Slash and Shinedown.

“We are ecstatic to bring live entertainment back to Caesars Windsor for our guests, employees, and the community,” said Kevin Laforet, president, Caesars Windsor. “There is nothing like the feeling and energy of a live music experience and we are thrilled to showcase an impressive lineup for The Colosseum.”

The Collessum line-up includes:

REO Speedwagon on Dec. 11, 2021 at 9 p.m.

The Tenors Santa’s Wish Tour on Dec. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Alice Cooper on Jan. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Shinedown on Feb. 23, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Slash on March 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Bachman Cummings: Together Again, Live in Concert on March 11, 2022, at 8 p.m.

“Today’s line-up is just the beginning,” said Tim Trombley, director of entertainment. “We have more exciting shows to announce in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.”

All guests need to be fully vaccinated (plus 14 days) and provide proof of vaccination, along with proof of identification, to visit Caesars Windsor, including The Colosseum.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.