C-K police administer naloxone to one male, send two to hospital
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 1:36PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police administered two doses of naloxone after two males were found in medical distress in a washroom.
Police were called to a local business about intoxicated males Sunday night about 7 p.m.
When police arrived, they say one man was unresponsive and the other was incoherent.
Police gave naloxone to the unresponsive male. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.