WINDSOR -- If you’re looking to get New Year’s Eve celebrations started early, there are plenty of options in Windsor-Essex.

A family celebration is taking place at the WFCU Centre in east Windsor. It’s the 14th Annual New Year’s Eve-ning.

It includes skating, swimming and other fun activities from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

In LaSalle, the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex has early activities planned. Free swimming and skating begins at 1 p.m. and will continue all afternoon Tuesday. Officials say these events always reach capacity.

Fireworks are also planned for 7:30 p.m. at the centre.

The display will be launched from the outdoor pavilion near the splash pad.

There are numerous New Year’s Eve celebrations around the city to celebrate the coming decade, including at many halls, such as the Caboto Club, Ciocaro Club and Fogolar Furlan and the Riverside Royal Canadian Legion.

If you’ll need a taxi Tuesday night, Vets Cab says have patience. While they will have 180 vehicles on the road, general manager Walter Bezzina tells AM800 News he expects the drivers to be busy all night, beginning as early as 5:30 p.m.

"We'll get to you as quickly as we can and you can help yourself by not calling for just downtown. You're better off just hailing a cab because calling puts you in cue and it kind of delays the whole situation," he says.