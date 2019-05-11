

CTV Windsor





Some business owners in Essex County have to vacate their property by the end of May.

The County of Essex has purchased a plot of land in Tecumseh at Manning Road and EC Row.

The land is home to at least four businesses, including Lakefront Marine Boat Sales and Service.

“I don’t want to blame nobody, it’s nobody’s fault,” says owner Faiez Shamoon. “The only thing I wish I had a little more notice.”

Shamoon along with other tenants who lease the land have been told about the sale to the County, and they have until May 31 to move.

“We should have 90 days minimum,” says Shamoon, who has to move more than 100 boats and has been told Lakeview Park Marina is at full capacity.

The aggressive timeline is also overwhelming for Eric Loffelmann, the owner of Motor City Auto Auctions.

“It’s not enough notice whatsoever,” says Loffelmann, who has been in the same location for 11 years and has a full yard of vehicles.

CTV Windsor did reach out to the land owner, who says lawyers for both sides are working on a possible deadline extension.

No one would comment on the purchase price, but the deal closes June 30.

Essex County Director of Infrastructure Jane Mustac says the plan is to use the land to widen the south side of Manning Road to four lanes with a bridge.

“The ultimate design includes a single point urban interchange that has a design feature of Manning Road going over County Road 22,” says Mustac.

The County hopes construction on the project can begin in 2020.