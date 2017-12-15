

Rich Garton





There’s a major leadership change at the head of the agency charged with building the New Gordie Howe International Bridge. The leadership shuffle pushed Michael Cautillo out, and moves Andre Juneau in as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

"As Minister responsible for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, I have accepted Michael Cautillo's resignation from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, effective December 8, 2017,” said Amarjeet Sohi, minister of infrastructure for the Liberal Party. “Mr. Cautillo was appointed as the Authority's first President and Chief Executive Officer in August, 2014. He had been on a leave of absence since August 24, 2017 before tendering his resignation."

At the same time, board chair Dwight Duncan welcomed Andre Juneau to the new role within the bridge authority.

“The Board of Directors welcomes the decision by the Government of Canada to appoint André Juneau as interim Chief Executive Officer of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority,” Duncan said in a release. “In September 2017, Mr. Juneau resigned from the WDBA Board to assume the position as Chief Operating Officer. The Board of Directors delegated the equivalent responsibilities of the CEO to him as COO.”

Mr. Juneau brings considerable government sector, infrastructure and corporate governance insight and experience that will certainly benefit WDBA.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Juneau during this critical stage of the procurement process to select a private-sector partner and as we continue the momentum towards the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2018,” said Duncan.

Sohi thanked Cautillo for his work as the authority’s first CEO and his role in establishing the organization and procurement process to select a private sector partner to design, build, finance and operate the New Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“[The bridge is] one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Canada that will increase trade and provide for the safe and secure movement of people across the Canada-US border," Sohi said. "I would like to wish Mr. Cautillo continued success in his future endeavours."