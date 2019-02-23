

CTV Windsor





The Conservative Party of Canada is looking for nominees to represent Windsor West in the upcoming federal election.

The party's Electoral District Association of Windsor West announced its candidate nomination night will be held May 12.

The local association president, Al Teshuba, says they are now accepting applications.

Teshuba says residents must register with the CPC in Windsor-West by April 21 to be eligible to vote on May 12.

Teshuba tells CTV Windsor it’s time for local residents to accept the NDP is ineffective locally.

"The messaging should be clear to Windsorites, we must have a voice in the next governing party, the ones at the governing table, to speak about funding, to speak about the focus of priorities,” says Teshuba. “The NDP are not forming government.”

Brian Masse has represented the riding of Windsor West for the NDP since 2002, when Herb Gray resigned from Parliament.

A former Windsor city councillor and Conservative Party member, Paul Borrelli, has decided to run for the Liberal nomination for Windsor West.

Canada’s 43rd federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.