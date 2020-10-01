WINDSOR, ONT. -- Twelve alumni members and four from the community have been chosen to govern Brentwood Recovery home.

The organization selected its new Board of Directors following an “extensive recruitment effort.” Next steps for the new board will be hiring an executive director and implementing the new strategic plan which includes Brentwood’s new mission, vision and values, a news release from the organization states.

“We had so many interested applicants there were many difficult decisions to make. We spent a lot time interviewing people, reading resumes, and getting to know candidates,” said Brentwood supervisor Mark Walton. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to the many people who applied and for those who have a passion for addictions care in this community. What I heard loud and clear is that as a community, we want to Brentwood to succeed - and we can do that together.”

Walton was appointed by the Erie St. Clair Health Integration Network on March 2 after the LHIN dissolved Brentwood’s last board. The changes came in response to concerns following a review of procedural issues.

The new board will assume its governance on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Dr. Sonja Grbevski has been appointed board chair. She also serves as vice president of mental health and addictions at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

“I am honoured to have been selected as the Chair of the Brentwood Board of Directors. Brentwood has been an advocate for Windsor-Essex providing services to citizens struggling with various types of addictions in this community for many years,” Grbevski said.

“As a member of this community, I hope my input and my commitment will help Brentwood Recovery Home be prepared to face the challenges towards recovery from addictions and continue to move forward in a positive way. I would like to thank Mark Walton for his leadership over the 6 months.”

In addition to a new board, the organization has chosen a new logo following community and alumni consultation demonstrating a “fresh start” for Brentwood.

The new logo shows two trees which the organization says, “can be seen as the same tree in different stages, sharing a space and supporting one another; much like the care and support that is offered at Brentwood to all people in different stages of their recovery.”

“Brentwood has undergone a lot change recently and I know they are going to be well positioned for future success. Their new look is a great depiction of how they will continue to grow and thrive,” Walton said.

“We have assembled an excellent group of individuals that bring a diverse set of experiences, perspectives, and skills to the new Board. I am also confident I have appointed a strong and compassionate Chair who is in tune with what Brentwood does well and what potential it holds. Today’s health care world is ever changing and this Board will be well equipped to help Brentwood succeed now and for years to come.”

The new Board of Directors includes: