A Windsor councillor is throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming provincial election.

Rino Bortolin, 44, is seeking the provincial Liberal nomination in Windsor West.

‘Windsorites need a representative who works as hard as they do’

“Windsorites need a representative who works as hard as they do and I’m ready to fight for their interests at Queen’s Park,” said Bortolin. “I have tirelessly advocated for my constituents at the municipal level. I believe I can offer them even stronger representation on the provincial stage.”

Bortolin, a married father of three, was elected as the councillor for Ward 3 in the 2014 municipal election.

He says he has consistently championed open and transparent government and the interests of small business.

The former restaurant owner says he understands better than most the challenges faced by business owners and young workers.

He believes the minimum wage boost and youth pharmacare plan introduced by Premier Kathleen Wynne are progressive policies that will provide lasting dividends but that more work needs to be done.

“With a growing aging population and changing demographics, investments in healthcare are critical,” says Bortolin. “Targeted investments in children’s mental health and creating more long-term care beds while expanding home care services is what this community needs.”

The nomination meeting will be held March 27 at the Fogolar Furlan Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meeting to commence at 6 p.m.