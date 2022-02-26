Bomb threat received at Hanover and District Hospital: police

Hanover police say Hanover and District Hospital received a bomb threat on Friday night.

It took place at 10:25 p.m. Friday. Police say the building was evacuated for precautionary reasons and the hospital secured.

Officers say a search was conducted with negative results, as nothing suspicious was located. The hospital will resume regular operations in the morning.

As a result of this incident, the Hanover Police Service has launched a criminal investigation.

Investigators would like to speak with a female who was operating a dark coloured car at the hospital and noted as taking pictures around the premises shortly after 5 p.m. earlier in the afternoon.

The Hanover Police Service wants to remind everyone that making bomb threats is a serious criminal offence that carries a penalty of imprisonment.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.222.TIPS.