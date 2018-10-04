Body pulled from Detroit River near Riverfront Festival Plaza
Windsor police say a body has been pulled from the Detroit River, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:56PM EDT
Windsor police say a body has been pulled from the Detroit River.
Police say the body was found near Riverfront Festival Plaza at Riverside Drive and Goyeau on Thursday.
A section of the riverfront has been taped off as police investigate.