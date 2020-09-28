WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 47-year-old Blenheim man has been charged after police say he was exchanging crystal methamphetamine for sexual favours with a young teenage girl.

Chatham-Kent police say a verbal argument between a couple in Harwich Township on Saturday escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the man assaulting the woman.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the man had previously threatened the woman during their relationship.

In a separate incident, police say they learned that the man was also exchanging crystal methamphetamine for sexual favours with a young teenage girl.

The Blenheim man was arrested Sunday night and charged with uttering threats, two counts of assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.