WINDSOR, ONT. -- The executive who sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is leaving the company and the restructuring will see a new boss in Windsor.

David Buckingham steps into the role of president, chair and chief executive officer at FCA Canada. It comes following announcements by FCA of other personnel changes.

The moves come after Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, U.S. Sales and FCA Canada, said he will be leaving the company in April.

Reid sued FCA last year alleging it withheld 90 per cent of his pay package because he testified in a government inquiry of sales reporting practices. The lawsuit has apparently been settled.

In a statement, Mike Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., said, “I would like to thank Reid for his years of tireless leadership and many valued contributions to the company. We all wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Buckingham steps into his new role after serving as COO of FCA Canada for a number of years.