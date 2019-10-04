Two country stars are breaking away from the traditional concert lineup to give fans a great mashup of Canadian talent.

Dean Brody and Dallas Smith launched the "Friends Don't Let Friends Tour Alone" Tour on Sept. 18 and are set to take the Caesars Windsor stage on Friday night.

The singers share the same booking agent and are now sharing the stage across the country. Brody says it was agent Nick Meinema’s idea that kicked off the conversation.

"He'd seen a lot of these shows in the U.S., but not necessarily in Canada, so he's like 'hey what do you think about this guys?’” says Brody. “And we talked about it and Dallas and I both have huge respect for each other in the business, so we're like yeah this is a no-brainer."

Meinema’s idea has transformed into a showcase of five Canadian country stars, led by JUNO and CCMA Award winning artists Brody and Smith.

"It kinda showcases the contrasts between what Dean and I do," says Smith. "Then we're going to blend some of the songs that we both like of each others and we're going to join each other in a couple songs."

Brother-sister duo The Reklaws will open the show. The Cambridge, Ont. siblings have won two CCMA Awards and their single “Feels Like That” made it to Number One on the Canadian country charts.

Chad Brownlee, with chart-topping hit "Forever's Gotta Start Somewhere", and MacKenzie Porter appearing as special guests.

"It's going to be different than anything we've ever done and I think anything our fans have seen, so we're looking forward to it," says Brody.

Smith agrees it’s a chance for them to have fun singing each other’s hits together.

"Singing somebody else’s songs with them on stage, it's an amazing experience, then Chad and MacKenzie are going to join us, hoping up and down throughout the night," says Smith.

The singers will also perform some of their songs solo. Smith, the former ‘Default’ singer, says fans can expect to hear his Number One song "Drop".

Brody says one of his favourite songs to perform is his hit "Time".

Show starts at 8 p.m. There are still a few tickets left, available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.