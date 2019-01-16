

The Canadian Press





The Transportation Safety Board says Canada needs to move fast on better national "crashworthiness" standards for buses and other commercial passenger vehicles in light of two deadly bus collisions over the last year, including one in Ottawa last week.

Board chair Kathy Fox has taken aim at what she saw as the government's failure to act on earlier recommendations to increase rules for buses.

The TSB made the recommendations after an investigation into another Ottawa bus crash in 2013, in which a city bus broke through a warning gate at a rail crossing and hit a moving passenger train, killing six people on the bus.

Ottawa police are continuing to investigate the cause of last Friday's crash that killed three people.