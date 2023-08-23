Best police vehicle awarded to LaSalle police

LaSalle Police Service has been awarded the 2023 Best Police Vehicle at the 22nd Annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Ferndale, Mich. (Source: LaSalle police) LaSalle Police Service has been awarded the 2023 Best Police Vehicle at the 22nd Annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Ferndale, Mich. (Source: LaSalle police)

