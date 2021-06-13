WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was a dream come true for a local racer who won his first race of the season at the Detroit Grand Prix Saturday.

Belle River’s Roman De Angelis and his co-driver Ross Gunn were victorious in the WeatherTech Series, Chevrolet SportsCar Classic race driving their #23 The Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

“This victory is made even sweeter for Roman because it has always been his dream to race in Detroit,” a news release from PDM Group Motorsports Marketing says.

This is the team’s first victory and only their fourth race of the season.