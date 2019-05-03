

CTV Windsor





A football player from Belle River is a hot commodity.

Drew Desjarlais, an offensive lineman from the University of Windsor, was selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Thursday’s CFL Draft.

The 22-year-old is listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.

Desjarlais did not attend the CFL Draft.

He is actually in New York preparing to attend the NFL Giants rookie camp on Friday.

Desjarlais has also been invited to the NFL rookie camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers.