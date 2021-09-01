WINDSOR, ONT. -- Belle River Beach is closed to swimmers this week due to a high bacteria count, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says.

According to the WECHU website, based on Wednesday’s samples the beach in Belle River is closed due to high E. coli levels, while Mettawas Beach and Sandpoint Beach have a warning that the water could be unsafe for swimmers.

The health unit regularly tests the bacteria levels in the waters of nine Windsor-Essex beaches with results updated every Wednesday.

Since Belle River Beach is closed due to its bacteria levels, the water will be retested Thursday with any new results released on Friday.

The WECHU says water conditions change from day to day depending on the weather and lake levels.

For more information on which public beaches are safe for swimming, visit the WECHU website.