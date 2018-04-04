

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore teenager charged with second degree murder has been released from jail.

The teen, whose identity is protected by the Young Offenders Act, is charged in the death of Marcus Pierce.

Pierce was just 18 years old when he was killed in a wooded area during a fight in July of last year.

A Superior Court judge granted bail for $10,000.

The young offender must keep the peace and is not to communicate with a long list of individuals.

He must be home Friday and Saturday from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

If he's outside, he must be in the presence of his mother, who acted as a surety on his behalf.

He's also required to surrender his passport.

A publication ban prevents us from reporting any other details in this case.

The accused returns to court in May.