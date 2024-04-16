WINDSOR
    • ATV hits parked vehicle, driver facing charges

    Chatham-Kent police say an ATV driver is facing impaired driving charges after hitting a parked vehicle.

    On Nov. 23, the man was placed on a Conditional Sentence Order with a condition not to buy, possess or consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

    On April 14 at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Talbot Street West in Blenheim. Upon arrival, officers say learned the man had struck a parked vehicle with his ATV. Officers say they also detected alcohol on the man’s breath.

    The 41-year-old Harwich Township man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, drive a motor vehicle without a license plate, two counts of driving while suspended, and four counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.

