Contracts are set to expire on March 4th at four local part suppliers for the Windsor Assembly Plant, and workers have voted 99% in favour of strike action if necessary.

No date has been set for a strike, but officials say the vote sends a unified message to back contract negotiations.

Wages and benefits are the main issues.

The four part suppliers are Avencez Assembley, Dakkota Integrated Systems, HBPO and ZF Friedrichshafen, all represented by Unifor Local 444.