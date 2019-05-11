

CTV Windsor





A vacant west Windsor home was the victim of arson Saturday.

Windsor fire was called to Wellington Ave. at Wyandotte St. W. around 5pm to find the triplex engulfed in flames.

It took crews several hours to get the blaze under control.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says an investigation found two separate fires were intentionally set in the first floor of the home which was under renovation from a fire last month.

Crews were called to the triplex April 11 for a minor fire which was deemed suspicious as well.

The latest blaze caused $75,000 in damage with no injuries reported.