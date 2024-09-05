WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent

    A customer pumps gas at a Petro Canada gas station in Windsor, Ont. on July 23, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) A customer pumps gas at a Petro Canada gas station in Windsor, Ont. on July 23, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Police in Chatham have arrested two people after multiple gas thefts in the area.

    The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.

    After investigating, police did confirm that all three thefts were connected and a man and a woman turned themselves in at police headquarters.

    A 34-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Chatham, are facing charges of possession of stolen property.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News