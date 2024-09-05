Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham have arrested two people after multiple gas thefts in the area.
The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.
After investigating, police did confirm that all three thefts were connected and a man and a woman turned themselves in at police headquarters.
A 34-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Chatham, are facing charges of possession of stolen property.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberal national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst is stepping down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Air Canada changes check-in cutoff time for all flights
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Why Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pull out of his deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
'Principal architect' of Morrisseau mass forgeries sentenced to five years in prison
Mass forgeries of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau's paintings have caused irreparable harm to the trailblazer's legacy -- and to First Nations art writ large, an Ontario judge acknowledged Thursday in sentencing one of the ringleaders of a sprawling fraud scheme.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
-
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
London
-
Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
-
LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Missing Huntsville girl located: OPP
Provincial police say a girl missing since Aug. 24 has been reunited with her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury not guilty of charges in 2015 death at downtown job site, appeals court rules
An appeals court has upheld the acquittal of Greater Sudbury on workplace safety charges connected to the Sept. 30, 2015, death of Cécile Paquette at a job site in the city's downtown.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Two charged with stealing $800K in materials from Algoma Steel
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two charged with stealing $800K in materials from Algoma Steel
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
-
Paula Abdul cancels Canada tour, northern Ont. shows
Pop icon Paula Abdul announced Wednesday night she is cancelling her upcoming Canadian tour due to multiple injuries, including three stops in northern Ontario.
-
Sault addictions worker calls for emotional management education for young people
The head of a Sault Ste. Marie recovery centre is calling for changes from both upper levels of government.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo working to resolve U-Pass activation issue affecting students
OC Transpo says it is working to resolve an issue where some post-secondary students' U-Passes display an error message when trying to board a bus or access an O-Train station.
-
Basement fire in Ottawa's south end injures dog
Ottawa Fire Services says four dogs have been rescued following a fire that started in a basement of a two-storey home in the city's south end Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa man, 53, facing child pornography charges
The Ottawa Police Service says a 53-year-old man is facing charges related to child pornography following a joint investigation with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Toronto
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
These are the corner stores that are now licensed to sell alcohol in the GTA
Nearly 4,200 convenience stores and hundreds of additional grocery stores are now licenced to sell some alcoholic beverages in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Christine Fréchette to take over the Economy and Energy; Roberge inherits the Immigration portfolio
Christine Fréchette is officially taking on new responsibilities in the Legault government: she was appointed Minister of the Economy and Energy on Thursday afternoon, replacing Pierre Fitzgibbon.
Winnipeg
-
Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
'Truly breaks my heart': Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour, including Winnipeg show, amid injuries
Paula Abdul is telling fans straight up she must cancel the Canadian leg of her upcoming tour due to an injury.
-
School nutrition program expanded across Manitoba
As kids head back to school for another year, the Manitoba government is making sure none of them go without eating.
Edmonton
-
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
-
Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
Calgary
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
-
Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
-
Charges laid after gun, stolen property recovered from Deer Ridge home: Calgary police
Two people are facing charges after Calgary police seized weapons and stolen property from a home in the community of Deer Ridge last month.
Regina
-
Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'serious assault' at Saskatoon high school: police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder in woman's slaying on B.C. First Nation
A man has been charged in the slaying of a woman in her home on the Sq’éwqel First Nation in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in what police are alleging was a case of intimate partner violence.
-
BC United MLA Dan Davies runs as Independent, sees himself as possible 'powerbroker'
A third BC United legislator has declared his candidacy as an Independent in the Oct. 19 provincial election.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. Greens make election pledge for free transit, doubling of bus numbers
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP issues alert on man 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Maritimes
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community for historic use of street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community on Saturday for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.