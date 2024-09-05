Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham have arrested two people after multiple gas thefts in the area.

The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.

After investigating, police did confirm that all three thefts were connected and a man and a woman turned themselves in at police headquarters.

A 34-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Chatham, are facing charges of possession of stolen property.