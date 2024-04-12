Arrest made in Leamington break and enter

Two people have been charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Leamington.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to a home on Mersea Road east.

When officers arrived, they found and arrested two people inside the home.

A 29 year old from Kingsville and a 58 year old from Kingsville have been charged with Break and enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Windsor court.