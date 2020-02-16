WINDSOR -- The Adopt-A-Vet foundation is benefitting from a friendly competition between local members of the army and navy.

The third annual Navy v. Army hockey game takes place at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The teams are facing off in the main bowl at the WFCU Centre. The event is free, but all attendants are encouraged to bring a food item to support local food banks.

The game is being played to support the Adopt-A-Vet foundation and local food banks, as well as to foster community relations with the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans.

The goal of Adopt-A-Vet is to make sure no veteran is forgotten and never feels alone, especially over the holidays.