Emergency Management Windsor has planned several activities for Emergency Preparedness Week 2019.

EP Week is a federal, provincial, and territorial initiative that promotes emergency preparedness across Canada.

It runs from May 5-11 and the provincial theme for Ontario is, “Are You Ready?”

Windsor’s Emergency Preparedness Guide is available online.

This guide outlines three basic steps that will help residents and their loved ones to be prepared during an emergency: make a plan, build a kit, and stay informed.

Emergencies are usually not foreseeable, but it only takes a few minutes for your family to prepare an emergency plan in preparation.

Having a plan in place will save time and make real situations less stressful. Building an emergency kit is critical to your plan, as it will help you and your family stay safe until emergency responders can reach you. Personalize your kit to suit the needs of you and your family.

Emergency Management Windsor will participate in activities throughout the EP Week this year to promote the theme of readiness where you can enter to win an emergency preparedness kit. Highlights include:

· Fire Prevention Officers educating Grade 5 students throughout the City of Windsor

· Emergency Management Windsor booth at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt St W, Windsor, ON N9A 0B2 on Saturday May 4 from 10-1pm.

· Emergency Management Windsor booth at 400 City Hall Square East on Tuesday May 7 from 11:30am – 1:30pm.

· Emergency Management Windsor booth at the Home Depot located at 6630 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E6 on Tuesday May 7 from 5 – 7pm.

· Emergency Management Windsor booth at Lowes Home Improvement at 1848 Provincial Rd, Windsor, ON N8W 5W3 on Thursday May 9 from 5 – 7pm.