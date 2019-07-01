

Another Pelee Island Ferry has run into mechanical issues this Canada Day Weekend.

The Pelee Islander II's water cooling system was clogged by fish flies Sunday and has yet to return to service. Now the Jiimaan was forced to drop anchor off the shore of Leamington at around 10am Monday.

According to tweets from Pelee Island Ferry Service the, "Jiimaan has gone to anchor after departing with 10am sailing and will be at anchor for approximately 20-30 minutes to shift fuel within the vessel. We apologize for the delay and will have the vessel underway again as soon as possible."

As of 12:30 pm passengers remain stranded on the ship in Lake Erie.

"The resolution is taking longer than expected. We are sending food supplies out to ship for passengers as well as additional engine room help. Pelee Islander (I) will continue operating between Island and Leamington until further notice," they tweeted.

Calls to the Pelee Island Ferry Service have not been returned.