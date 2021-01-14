WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak on the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are currently three outbreaks at WRH. The 4 Medical (4M) and 6 East (6E) units at the Ouellette Campus, and the 4 North (4N) unit at the Met Campus:

-4M has had 8 patients test positive, and 5 staff.

-6E has had a total of 8 patients test positive, and 4 staff.

-4N has had a total of 7 staff, and no patients impacted to date.

“As previously stated, we expect to experience these situations as COVID-19 continues to spread in our community,” said Karen Riddell, WRH Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that we have the correct infection prevention and control guidelines and precautions in place to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Admissions to these units continue, with proper cohorting of COVID-19 patients.

Transfers into outbreak units from other inpatient areas must be approved by WRH’s Infection Prevention and Control department.

Further testing continues Friday.

WRH says outbreak measures are currently in place on these units.

Last month, precautions were implemented across both campuses and on all units to better identify potential outbreaks earlier. All patients are tested for COVID-19 before admission into hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.