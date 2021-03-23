WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at W.F. Herman Secondary school.

WECHU declared the outbreak at the school at 1905 Bernard Road in Windsor on Monday. The school was previously in outbreak status on March 9, but that outbreak was rescinded.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says these cases are within a different cohort.

The Greater Essex County District School Board website says two students have recently tested positive for the virus.

The board said the cases were reported in students on March 19 and March 22.

Herman Academy is still open and close contacts have been notified. The health unit says protocols are in place.

There are no other Windsor-Essex schools with outbreaks at this time.