WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged another church member as they continue to receive and investigate complaints about gatherings at churches across the region.

Police say a member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden was charged on Monday, in connection with a gathering on May 16.

Officers reported about 42 vehicles were observed in the parking lot and about 50 to 60 people were inside the church.

The 58-year-old Dresden man was charged with failing to comply with a continued 7.0.2 order as per Ontario Regulation 364/20, of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. He will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court on June 30.