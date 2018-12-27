

Hundreds of boys and girls are lacing up their hockey skates for some on-ice action, and all for a good cause.

The 23rd annual "Hockey for Hospice" 3-day tournament kicked off Thursday.

Five arena's across Windsor-Essex are hosting the tournament.

The tournament features 132 teams from across the region, with over two-thousand kids competing.

This year’s top fundraiser is Wyatt Bondy, who raised nearly $6,000.

"My grandfather died, and they brought him to hospice before he died, says Bondy.

Tournament Director, Ryan Beaulieu, says the 3-day competition is a way to show young athletes that volunteering can be fun.

"It shows kids that giving back and volunteering doesn't have to be a burden. It doesn't have to be hard and you can incorporate it into something fun and make it enjoyable," says Beaulieu.

The money will go towards general operations at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Senior Director, Steven Brennan, says it's important to teach kids about the need to help others beginning at a young age.

"These are the future people of our generation that are going to raise money and be of service. They are already doing service," says Brennan.

The event wraps up Saturday afternoon, and organizers hope to raise a total of $3.5 million, since the tournament began 23 years ago.