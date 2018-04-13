

CTV Windsor





It may not be that tempting to get out on the open water just yet, but the 2018 boating season is officially underway in Windsor and it coincides with training day for local police marine unit patrol boats.

The Windsor police marine unit patrols area waterways and conducts safety seminars to help protect our community as they enjoy the many bodies of water, including the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, and surrounding tributaries.

According to Windsor police, officers are always on the lookout for proper lifejackets, safety equipment, and alcohol related offences up to and including Impaired Operation of a Vessel.

The Windsor Police Service partners with police in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Chatham-Kent, OPP and RCMP to patrol an extremely active International Waterway.

Some of the key areas of enforcement include human and drug smuggling as well as the illegal movement of alcohol and tobacco.

These topics are sometimes hidden or under-reported crimes. We are pleased to partner with the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers this boating season, where suspicious activity can be reported anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

Police add they will be checking some vessels to ensure all safety equipment is in proper working order and ask boaters to report suspicious activity.

Boating Safety Tips and Information is available online from Transport Canada.