Amherstburg to mark Earth Day with two tree planting activities

Hundreds of volunteers help with tree planting at McHugh Park on April 24, 2016. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor) Hundreds of volunteers help with tree planting at McHugh Park on April 24, 2016. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver