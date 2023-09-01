Amherstburg reaches 'confidential settlement' with former employee

Town Hall in Amherstburg, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor) Town Hall in Amherstburg, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver