Amherstburg reaches 'confidential settlement' with former employee

A confidential settlement between the Town of Amherstburg and a former director of corporate services who departed from her role more than two years ago has been reached.

On Aug. 19, 2021, it was announced that three high ranking officials were no longer employed by the Town of Amherstburg.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo told CTV News former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer serving in their roles.

He said council has made all of its decisions in the best interest of the town and that this was a personal matter.

The mayor added that the three individuals were escorted from town hall on Aug. 9, 2021.

Police were on scene at the time, but the town said the issue at hand was not criminal.

On Friday, the town issued an update and said a “confidential settlement” had been reached with Cheryl Horrobin, the former director of corporate services.

It remains unclear what the issue pertained to and the amount of the settlement.

"The corporation wishes her the best in her future endeavours,” the release reads.

— With files from CTV's Sijia Liu