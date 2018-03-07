

The owner of the Ambassador Bridge has tried once again to get a court ruling to put the brakes on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The new span from Detroit to Windsor is slated to begin construction this year just south of the Ambassador Bridge.

The U.S. Court of Appeals has turned down the appeal from the owner of the Ambassador Bridge of an earlier ruling that allowed the Gordie Howe Bridge to go forward.

The Detroit International Bridge Company could still try to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court or try stopping the bridge through the Canadian legal system.