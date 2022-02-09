Ambassador Bridge closure impacts production at local auto plants

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association says production has been impacted at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis due to the ongoing blockade near the Ambassador Bridge.

The blockade along Huron Church Road has been ongoing since Monday, leading to the temporary closure of the bridge, causing such an impact that Stellanis had to shorten shifts at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

“Windsor Assembly Plant had to cut short both shifts Tuesday due to parts shortages as a result of the Ambassador Bridge closure,” a statement from the company said. “However, the plant resumed production Wednesday morning.”

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy said the plant went home Wednesday at 1 p.m., “so we already know there are supply chain issues.”

While Cassidy believes people have the right to protest, he worries that local economy could be significantly affected.

“When we shut down Windsor Assembly Plant and we’re down at Windsor Assembly Plant, that affects 10,000 jobs. Just that one facility,” he said.

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association told CTV News in a statement, Ford and General Motors have also been impacted.

“Ongoing border blockades are disrupting trade and now hurting thousands of workers in the auto sector on both sides of the border, the statement said. “The time has come for our governments at all levels to enforce their laws, end the blockades and restore cross-border trade.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a statement Wednesday saying he has been in contact with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, where commercial traffic has been delayed more than four hours on the Blue Water Bridge, and has told them the province will provide any support it can offer.

“The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country,” Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. “The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.”